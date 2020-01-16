Ann Tymeson

Service Information
McDonald and Son Funeral Home - Troy
870 2nd Ave
Troy, NY
12182
(518)-235-4741
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Frank P. McDonald & Son Funeral Home
870 Second Avenue
Lansingburgh, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Augustine's Church
Interment
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
9:30 AM
Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
Schuylerville, NY
View Map
Obituary
Tymeson, Ann TROY Ann Tymeson, 90, passed peacefully on January 15, 2020, at the Eddy in Troy. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late John and Margaret Butler Burroughs; and the devoted wife of the late John R. Tymeson who passed on February 12, 2013. She was a graduate of Troy High School and was a lifelong resident of Troy. Survivors include her daughters, Sheila Purdy (William) and Nancy Rheeman; grandchildren, Kyle Purdy, Katie Melnikoff (Matthew) and Mitchell and Hope Reehman; and great-grandchildren, Maggie and Patrick Melnikoff. She was predeceased by her nine siblings, Eileen, John, Mary, Edmund, Joseph, Margaret, Patrick, Thomas and Catherine. Ann was a lifelong member of St. Augustine's Parish in Lansingburgh. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 9 a.m. in St. Augustine's Church where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Friends are invited and may call at the Frank P. McDonald & Son Funeral Home 870 Second Avenue (124th and 125th Streets) in Lansingburgh on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. Interment will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville on Monday, January 21, at 9:30 a.m. For online condolences please visit mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com.

