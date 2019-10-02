Guest Book View Sign Service Information W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home 1700 Washington Ave Rensselaer , NY 12144 (518)-286-3400 Calling hours 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM St. Michael the Archangel Church Williams Road North Greenbush , NY View Map Liturgy 10:00 AM St. Michael the Archangel Church Williams Road North Greenbush , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Zenzen, Ann NORTH GREENBUSH Ann Zenzen went home to Jesus on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at the age of 94. She was born in Watervliet, moved to Wynantskill in 1960 and to North Greenbush in 1970. Ann was predeceased by her husband Edmund in 2012; and son-in-law Robert Poleto in 2015. She was the daughter of Anna and William Cleary; mother of Paula Zenzen, Edmund (Carolyn) Zenzen Jr., Peggy (David) Klejsmyt and Theresa Poleto; grandmother of Jeffery Zenzen, Tracy Zenzen, Kate (David) Lippiello, David (Christina) Klejsmyt, Brian Klejsmyt, Robert (Elizabeth) Poleto, Jr., Rebecca Poleto and Caitlyn Poleto; great-grandmother of Aidan and Madison Zenzen, Sophia and Olivia Lippiello and Emma, Molly and Leah Klejsmyt. Ann was a good and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. After raising her children, she was employed at Marine Midland Bank, but most enjoyed her time at Columbia High School until retirement. Ann always loved traveling and with the help of her daughter Paula, she was most recently able to visit Mount Rushmore in 2017 and Hawaii in 2018. Shopping was Ann's favorite hobby. She also enjoyed ceramics, crocheting and sewing, especially Halloween costumes for her grandkids. She was quite the baker and known for her scrumptious apple pie. There wasn't a holiday she didn't decorate for, but Christmas was always her favorite. By far her best talent was being a wonderful mother. Always a generous soul, you could count on Ann to contribute to every drive undertaken by St. Michael's Church. A very special thank you to our amazing sister Paula, whose limitless gift of self, enabled our mother to remain in her home until her passing. The funeral will be in St. Michael the Archangel Church, Williams Road, North Greenbush on Thursday at 10 a.m. where the Liturgy of Christian Death and Burial will be offered. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the church prior to the Mass from 9-10 a.m. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Condolence page at







Zenzen, Ann NORTH GREENBUSH Ann Zenzen went home to Jesus on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at the age of 94. She was born in Watervliet, moved to Wynantskill in 1960 and to North Greenbush in 1970. Ann was predeceased by her husband Edmund in 2012; and son-in-law Robert Poleto in 2015. She was the daughter of Anna and William Cleary; mother of Paula Zenzen, Edmund (Carolyn) Zenzen Jr., Peggy (David) Klejsmyt and Theresa Poleto; grandmother of Jeffery Zenzen, Tracy Zenzen, Kate (David) Lippiello, David (Christina) Klejsmyt, Brian Klejsmyt, Robert (Elizabeth) Poleto, Jr., Rebecca Poleto and Caitlyn Poleto; great-grandmother of Aidan and Madison Zenzen, Sophia and Olivia Lippiello and Emma, Molly and Leah Klejsmyt. Ann was a good and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. After raising her children, she was employed at Marine Midland Bank, but most enjoyed her time at Columbia High School until retirement. Ann always loved traveling and with the help of her daughter Paula, she was most recently able to visit Mount Rushmore in 2017 and Hawaii in 2018. Shopping was Ann's favorite hobby. She also enjoyed ceramics, crocheting and sewing, especially Halloween costumes for her grandkids. She was quite the baker and known for her scrumptious apple pie. There wasn't a holiday she didn't decorate for, but Christmas was always her favorite. By far her best talent was being a wonderful mother. Always a generous soul, you could count on Ann to contribute to every drive undertaken by St. Michael's Church. A very special thank you to our amazing sister Paula, whose limitless gift of self, enabled our mother to remain in her home until her passing. The funeral will be in St. Michael the Archangel Church, Williams Road, North Greenbush on Thursday at 10 a.m. where the Liturgy of Christian Death and Burial will be offered. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the church prior to the Mass from 9-10 a.m. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close