Zenzen, Ann NORTH GREENBUSH Ann Zenzen went home to Jesus on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at the age of 94. She was born in Watervliet, moved to Wynantskill in 1960 and to North Greenbush in 1970. Ann was predeceased by her husband Edmund in 2012; and son-in-law Robert Poleto in 2015. She was the daughter of Anna and William Cleary; mother of Paula Zenzen, Edmund (Carolyn) Zenzen Jr., Peggy (David) Klejsmyt and Theresa Poleto; grandmother of Jeffery Zenzen, Tracy Zenzen, Kate (David) Lippiello, David (Christina) Klejsmyt, Brian Klejsmyt, Robert (Elizabeth) Poleto, Jr., Rebecca Poleto and Caitlyn Poleto; great-grandmother of Aidan and Madison Zenzen, Sophia and Olivia Lippiello and Emma, Molly and Leah Klejsmyt. Ann was a good and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. After raising her children, she was employed at Marine Midland Bank, but most enjoyed her time at Columbia High School until retirement. Ann always loved traveling and with the help of her daughter Paula, she was most recently able to visit Mount Rushmore in 2017 and Hawaii in 2018. Shopping was Ann's favorite hobby. She also enjoyed ceramics, crocheting and sewing, especially Halloween costumes for her grandkids. She was quite the baker and known for her scrumptious apple pie. There wasn't a holiday she didn't decorate for, but Christmas was always her favorite. By far her best talent was being a wonderful mother. Always a generous soul, you could count on Ann to contribute to every drive undertaken by St. Michael's Church. A very special thank you to our amazing sister Paula, whose limitless gift of self, enabled our mother to remain in her home until her passing. The funeral will be in St. Michael the Archangel Church, Williams Road, North Greenbush on Thursday at 10 a.m. where the Liturgy of Christian Death and Burial will be offered. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the church prior to the Mass from 9-10 a.m. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019