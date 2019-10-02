Ann Zenzen

Guest Book
  • "Theresa, Bobby, Liz, Becky, Caitlyn, Paula and the rest of..."
    - Barbara Ten Eyck
  • "Paula and family my condolences to you all on your mother's..."
    - Lisa Craft
  • "Ms Paula So sorry to hear of the death of Your mother ..."
    - Grace Smythe-Young ( Sallie's Daughter)
Service Information
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
1700 Washington Ave
Rensselaer, NY
12144
(518)-286-3400
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Church
Williams Road
North Greenbush, NY
View Map
Liturgy
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Church
Williams Road
North Greenbush, NY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Zenzen, Ann NORTH GREENBUSH Ann Zenzen went home to Jesus on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at the age of 94. A very special thank you to our amazing sister Paula, whose limitless gift of self, enabled our mother to remain in her home until her passing. The funeral will be in St. Michael the Archangel Church, Williams Road, North Greenbush on Thursday at 10 a.m. where the Liturgy of Christian Death and Burial will be offered. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the church prior to the Mass from 9-10 a.m. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com.

logo
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.