Zenzen, Ann NORTH GREENBUSH Ann Zenzen went home to Jesus on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at the age of 94. A very special thank you to our amazing sister Paula, whose limitless gift of self, enabled our mother to remain in her home until her passing. The funeral will be in St. Michael the Archangel Church, Williams Road, North Greenbush on Thursday at 10 a.m. where the Liturgy of Christian Death and Burial will be offered. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the church prior to the Mass from 9-10 a.m. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019