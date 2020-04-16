Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna A. Stiffen. View Sign Service Information Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc. 490 Delaware Avenue Albany , NY 12209 (518)-463-1594 Send Flowers Obituary

Stiffen, Anna A. ALBANY Anna A. (Russo) Stiffen, 90 of Albany, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020, at the Teresian House in Albany. Born in Patterson, N.J. to Leo and Rose (Porcelli) Russo, she lived in Albany most of her life. Anna was a homemaker who lovingly took care of her family as a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend. She was a member of the Silver Sneakers at the JCC and enjoyed her trips to Racino and Saratoga Race Track. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband James Stiffen; her loving daughter Karen Pologa; her brother Michael Russo; and her sister-in-law Carol Russo. She is survived by her daughters, Rosanne (late Robert) O'Brien and Jane (Joseph) Herold; her son-in-law Andrew Pologa; her brothers, Carmen, Leo (Karen) and John (Ellen) Russo; her grandchildren, Kara Centola, Kim Liardo, Katie Kind, James Pologa, Robert O'Brien Jr., Andrew Pologa and Stephanie Herold; 17 great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, and her dear friend Lena Flannery. The family would like to thank the staff at the Teresian House who showed love and compassion towards our mother. Due to the current health restrictions regarding the coronavirus, funeral services will be held privately. A celebration of Anna's life will be held at a later date. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. Those who wish may send memorial contributions to of Northeastern New York, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205. Online condolences may be offered to the family at







Stiffen, Anna A. ALBANY Anna A. (Russo) Stiffen, 90 of Albany, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020, at the Teresian House in Albany. Born in Patterson, N.J. to Leo and Rose (Porcelli) Russo, she lived in Albany most of her life. Anna was a homemaker who lovingly took care of her family as a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend. She was a member of the Silver Sneakers at the JCC and enjoyed her trips to Racino and Saratoga Race Track. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband James Stiffen; her loving daughter Karen Pologa; her brother Michael Russo; and her sister-in-law Carol Russo. She is survived by her daughters, Rosanne (late Robert) O'Brien and Jane (Joseph) Herold; her son-in-law Andrew Pologa; her brothers, Carmen, Leo (Karen) and John (Ellen) Russo; her grandchildren, Kara Centola, Kim Liardo, Katie Kind, James Pologa, Robert O'Brien Jr., Andrew Pologa and Stephanie Herold; 17 great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, and her dear friend Lena Flannery. The family would like to thank the staff at the Teresian House who showed love and compassion towards our mother. Due to the current health restrictions regarding the coronavirus, funeral services will be held privately. A celebration of Anna's life will be held at a later date. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. Those who wish may send memorial contributions to of Northeastern New York, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205. Online condolences may be offered to the family at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.