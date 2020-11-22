Holtz, Anna B. CLIFTON PARK Anna B. Holtz, 96 of Clifton Park, died peacefully on November 17, 2020, at Ellis Hospital, Schenectady. Mrs. Holtz was born in Albany on June 25, 1924. Anna was predeceased by her husband John of 62 years. She was also predeceased by her parents, George and Elizabeth (Scott) Balmer; and her brother, Dr. Henry S. Balmer. Anna was employed by the North Colonie Central School District for 25 years, retiring in 1986. She is survived by her children, Robert B. Holtz (Deborah) of Latham, Gary B. Holtz (Kathy) of Malta, the Reverend Edward J. Holtz (Candice) of Winter Park, Fla. and Sharon B. Holtz of Clifton Park. Mrs. Holtz is also survived by seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held in the Loudonville Community Church at a future date. Those who wish may make a contibution in Anna's memory to the Loudonville Community Church, 374 Loudon Road, Loudonville, NY, 12211 or to Edward and Candice Holtz at Cru (formerly Campus Crusade for Christ), P.O. Box 628222, Orlando, FL, 32862-8222.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store