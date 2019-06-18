Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna C. Portanova. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Send Flowers Obituary

Portanova, Anna C. ALBANY Anna C. Portanova, 90, left us to join those who have gone on before her on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Daughters of Sarah with her loving family by her side. Anna was born and raised in Albany and was the daughter of the late Frank and Dorothy (Casey) Campione and sister of the late John Campione. She was predeceased in death by her husband of 54 years, Arthur M. Portanova and her grandson Shane Portanova. After graduation from the Cathedral Academy in Albany, she worked briefly for the DMV, where she met her husband. After marrying she left work and devoted her considerable energies to raising her three children. She later worked in the family businesses before then dedicating herself to becoming a full time grandma to her seven grandchildren. Over the years she routinely opened her home and her heart to her extended family and annually held lavish family gatherings at the holidays until selling her home and moving to a small apartment when she was in her mid 80's. She was a major part of the glue which has held the family together all these years. Anna is survived by her three children, Art (Marybeth) Portanova, Barry (Jeanne Westcott) Portanova and Carol (Alan) Kott; six grandchildren, Natalie, Kristen, Ryan and Kelly Portanova and Tyler and Corbin (Sabrina) Seabridge; three great-grandchildren, Braidon, Brycen and Marianna Seabridge; her two sisters-in-law, Yolanda Cavalieri and Virginia Albert; along with several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Albany, NY on Thursday, June 20, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 21, at 8:30 a.m. at the funeral home and then to the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception,125 Eagle Street & Madison Avenue, Albany, N.Y. where our Mass time will be confirmed in Thursday's edition. Interment will follow the Mass at St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands, N.Y. To leave a special message for the family online, visit







