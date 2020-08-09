1/
Anna Citone
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Citone, Anna SCHENECTADY Anna Bajor Citone, 81, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Born in Budapest, Hungary to George Bajor and Anna Magyari, Anna immigrated to America during the 1956 Soviet Invasion and created a new life for herself and her family. She loved cooking, socializing and spending time with her family. She will be best remembered for her laugh and fun-loving personality. She was a loving mother to Anna, Susan, Bela and Paul; grandmother to Adam, Jeffrey, Kristen, Daniel and Samantha; and great-grandmother to J.J. and Nolan. A private, family only service will be held in her memory. For online condolences please visit: SimpleChoicesCremation.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simple Choices, Inc. Cremation Service
218 2nd Ave.
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 435-8030
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved