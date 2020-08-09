Anna Citone

Citone, Anna SCHENECTADY Anna Bajor Citone, 81, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Born in Budapest, Hungary to George Bajor and Anna Magyari, Anna immigrated to America during the 1956 Soviet Invasion and created a new life for herself and her family. She loved cooking, socializing and spending time with her family. She will be best remembered for her laugh and fun-loving personality. She was a loving mother to Anna, Susan, Bela and Paul; grandmother to Adam, Jeffrey, Kristen, Daniel and Samantha; and great-grandmother to J.J. and Nolan. A private, family only service will be held in her memory. For online condolences please visit: SimpleChoicesCremation.com
