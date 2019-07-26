|
Hulsopple, Anna E. EAST SCHODACK Anna E. Hulsopple, 89, recently of Ransomville, N.Y., passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. Anna was born on February 9, 1930, in Schodack Landing, the daughter of Damon and Susan (Covey) Brown. She was a homemaker, an avid gardener and enjoyed artistic coloring. She was predeceased by her husband Robert Hulsopple; son Burton Hulsopple; and siblings, Ruth Brown, Edna Brown, Susan Connors, Genevieve Butler, Mary Burnham, Myrtle Phillips, Dorothy Blowers, Carol Kleitgen, Donald and Kenneth Brown. Survivors include one son Robert (Jane) Hulsopple Jr.; one daughter Debra (Ralph) Whitbeck; her sisters, Charlotte Ryan, Elizabeth Coons, Bernice Gallucci, and Shirley Engoldsby; five grandsons, Robert, Chad, Matt, Nick Hulsopple, and Ralph Whitbeck; and eight great-grandchildren, Brandon, Jordan, Ralph, Ava, Liam, Cora, Owen, and Mia Rose. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Schodack. Those who wish may make contributions in Anna's name to .
Published in Albany Times Union on July 26, 2019