Hayes, Anna (Kehrer) EAST BERNE Anna (Kehrer) Hayes, 86, passed away on June 20, 2020, in the Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Delmar. She was born on August 12, 1933, to the late Catherine Kehrer of Glenmont. Anna was a nurse's aide for many years. She also worked for Berne-Knox-Westerlo and Ballston Spa Schools. She enjoyed knitting, going to church and the Senior Center. She is survived by her two daughters, Christine Sisson and Cindy Diamond; 15 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; her sister Ruth Gifford; her half-brother Edward (Beverly) Phillips. She was predeceased by her sons, Clifford and Michael Hayes; her former husband Harry Hayes Jr.; her half-brother Robert Phillips; and her grandson Spencer Sisson. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, June 27, from 11 a.m. 1 p.m. at Fredendall Funeral Home, 199 Main Street, Altamont. A funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. Interment will be at the Thompson Lake Cemetery, East Berne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anna's memory to Thompson Lake Cemetery, C/o Sue Jordan, 276 South Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208