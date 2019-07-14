Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Hotaling Parrott. View Sign Service Information Applebee Funeral Home 403 Kenwood Ave. Delmar , NY 12054 (518)-439-2715 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Applebee Funeral Home 403 Kenwood Ave. Delmar , NY View Map Memorial service 12:00 PM Applebee Funeral Home 403 Kenwood Ave. Delmar , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Parrott, Anna Hotaling DELMAR Anna Hotaling Parrott passed away at the age 90 on July 7, 2019, at Eddy Village Green in Cohoes. She was born on August 2, 1928, in Albany and lived most of her life in the town of Bethlehem. Anna was a graduate of Bethlehem Central High School and Brown University. She received her master's from the State University of Albany in library science. She worked at the Delmar Public Library, Harmanus Bleeker Library, and The Upper Hudson Library Federation where she served as adult services consultant and retired as director. She was a loving mother, sister and friend. She enjoyed reading, playing Bridge, and going out to eat with friends and family She is survived by her son Scott Parrott and his wife Janice, her son Stephen and his wife Nancy, and her youngest son Brian; her grandchildren, Alyxandra and Colton Parrott, Kimberly and Thomas Capalongo, and Nichole and Loren Barnett and their six children, her great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Barbara Emer and her husband Richard, and their children, nephew Michael and Renee Emer, nephew Todd and Cyndi Emer, and niece Sarah Emer with Justin Milieri and all her great-nieces and nephews; and a very special, longtime friend and co-worker, Hemwatie Jaipershad. A memorial visitation will be held at Applebee Funeral Home on August 3, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. followed by a family burial in Onesquethaw Union Cemetery, Clarksville. Memorial contributions may be made to a .







