Bunk, Anna Jeannette LAKE HELEN, Fla. Anna Jeannette (Pawlus) Dancause Bunk born in Albany, N.Y., on November 28, 1931 passed away at the age of 87 on August 14, 2019 at home. She loved her family and friends unconditionally. Everyone who met her loved her and her beautiful smile. Anna is survived by five children, Lenny, Barbara, Patricia Dancause and Lawrence and Jay Bunk; as well as five siblings, Bernice, Alice, Joseph, Arlene and Julia. A graveside service will be held at a later date in N.Y.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 18, 2019
