Kuhar, Anna RENSSELAERVILLE Anna Kuhar (Snyder) passed away at the age of 91 on Saturday, February 22, 2020. She died at St. Peter's Hospital surrounded by her loved ones. She was born at home in Westerlo and was the first baby delivered by Dr. Anna Perkins. She was the daughter of the late Christina (Messer) and Walter Snyder. She was predeceased by her husband James Kuhar who died in 1990. Anna was one of ten children and was predeceased by her brothers, Richard, John, George, Frederick, and Henry; and sisters, Viola and Mary. She moved to Rensselaerville 70 years ago where she helped her husband build their home and where she raised her family. She was very active in the community and was a founding member of the Rensselaerville Volunteer Fire Company Battalion. She was known for her loving personality and willingness to help others. She spent many hours watching the birds that came to her feeders and her many flower gardens were shared by all. She enjoyed needlework and had a jigsaw puzzle going at all times. She is survived by her children, Rosemarie Kuhar and Barry Kuhar of Rensselaerville, and Nancy Dempster and her husband Rodger of Saranac Lake; a beloved grandson Micah Kuhar and his wife Rochelle of Rensselaerville; plus her Border Collie Molly and Smokey the cat. She is also survived by her sister Catherine Latham; her brother Robert Snyder (Ruth) of Westerlo; a sister-in-law Lita Snyder and many nieces and nephews. Interment in the Rensselaerville Cemetery will take place on Saturday, May 9, at 11 a.m. followed by a celebration of life. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to The RVFC, P.O. Box 134, or Rensselaerville Historical Society, P.O. Box 8, or Rensselaerville Library, P.O. Box 188, all in Rensselaerville, NY, 12147. Condolences may be posted at







