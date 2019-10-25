Bernhard, Anna L. ROUND TOP Anna L. Bernhard, 85, of Round Top passed away on October 23, 2019. Born in the Bronx, she was a daughter of the late John L. and Anna J. Lawston Bernhard. Anna moved to this area in 1943 and for over 30 years worked in the Office of the State Comptroller's office. She retired 1989. A pet lover, Anna was involved with the Greene County Animal Welfare Alliance. One sister, Jeanette Case and one brother John C. Bernhard both died previously. Beloved aunt of Richard Case of Westerlo, Debra Case Greco of Cairo, Carol Rose of W. Winfield, Jean Guerin of Round Top, Patricia Case-Keel of Athens and Tammy Bernhard Knott of W. Coxsackie. Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 3 - 6 p.m. at Millspaugh Camerato Funeral Home, 139 Jefferson Hgts., Catskill. A funeral service will be conducted by Deacon Mike McDonald on Monday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home followed by interment in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to AnimalKind, 721 Warren St., Hudson, NY 12534. Messages of condolence may be made to www.MillspaughCamerato.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 25, 2019