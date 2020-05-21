Anna M. Fairbanks
Fairbanks, Anna M. FEURA BUSH Anna M. Fairbanks, 78, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Anna was the daughter of the late Joseph Beauparlant and Mary McCauley. Anna is survived by her son, Richard J. Fairbanks; sister, Dawn M. Kremer and several nieces and nephews. Anna was predeceased by her sisters, Carolyn Turmel and Arlene Beauparlant. A service will be held privately by the family. Interment will be in the Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com




Published in Albany Times Union on May 21, 2020.
