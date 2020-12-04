1/
Anna M. Proctor
Proctor, Anna M. WATERFORD Anna M. Proctor, 85 of 8th Street, died on Wednesday December 2, 2020, at The Troy Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing Funeral services will be on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Saturday prior to the funeral from 9 - 11 a.m. Per pandemic regulations, masks will be required, social distancing practiced and occupancy limitations observed. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
DEC
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
(518) 237-8296
