Rogers, Anna M. RENSSELAERVILLE Anna M. Rogers, 85, passed away at home on Thursday, April 16, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Preston Hollow on April 27, 1934, to the late Howard and Elsie Tappan Cleveland. Anna worked as a school bus driver for Greenville Central School. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Ervin Rogers. Anna is survived by her sons, Eddie and Donald Utter; her sister, Ellen Reinecke; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her loving dog, Sophie. A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 24, at 11 a.m. in the Medusa Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rensselaerville Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 134, Rensselaerville, NY, 12147. Condolences may be posted at ajcunninghamfh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 19, 2020