Whalen, Anna M. ALBANY Anna M. Whalen (Meyers), 74 of Guilderland, entered eternal life on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, after a short illness while in sub-acute rehabilitation of Daughters of Sarah's Nursing Center in Guilderland. Anna was born in Albany, the daughter of the late Edward and Marjorie Meyers (Dudgeon). She worked as a licensed practical nurse in area hospitals, and later volunteered at various senior community and outpatient facilities. Prior to her illness, Anna happily resided at Avila Retirement Community for a second time. Anna enjoyed playing the piano after receiving lessons from her longtime dear friend Patricia Healey. She loved all animals, particularly her cats, her precious dog Pinky, and the birds that came to eat at her well-stocked feeders. Anna also appreciated fine dining, taking cruises, and collecting timepieces and clocks. Anna was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Robert P. Whalen; her first husband, Sal Frangella; her two brothers, Edward and John Meyers; and her sister, Joan Ramundo. She is survived by her four nieces, Marjorie M. Bear of Kapolei, Hawaii, Victoria A. Ramundo (Joseph Chyrywaty) of Slingerlands, Debra Ramundo (Dennis Cox) of Lake City, Colo., and Linda Ramundo of Albuquerque, N.M.; her three nephews, Vito Ramundo of Schenectady, Michael (Barbara) Ramundo of Islip, N.Y., and Nicholas Ramundo (Halina, deceased) of Altamont; her dear friends, Patricia Healey of Guilderland and her children, and Dennis and Jennifer Leonard of Voorheesville. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date at a location to be determined. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, family are invited to attend a private service and then the burial immediately to follow in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband. In lieu of flowers and donations to express your sympathy, please post a shared memory online at www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 31, 2020.