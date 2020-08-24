1/
Anna Mae Finnen Felter
Felter, Anna Mae Finnen TROY Anna Mae Finnen Felter, 102 of Troy, passed into eternal rest on Friday, August 21, 2020, at The Eddy Heritage House in Troy. She was born on May 17, 1918, and was the daughter of the late Anna E. Rinn and Charles T. Finnen; wife of the late Charles Stanley Felter who passed away in 1975; and mother of the late Pfc. Robert C. Felter who was killed in action in Vietnam on December 11, 1965, defending our country. Anna Mae was educated in St. Lawrence School and Troy High School. She was a Gold Star Mother. Anna Mae had been employed at the former Cluett Peabody Company. Anna Mae is survived by her children, Sandra (Kenneth) Gwinn and Kenneth (Shirley) Felter; and by her grandchildren, Robert, Thomas (Jennifer), Kevin (Kristina) Gwinn, and Kenneth (Jonel) Felter. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Catherine Felter, Thomas, Makaula, Abigail and Brady Gwinn. Anna Mae was predeceased by her brothers, Charles Finnen, and William Finnen; her sister Jane Finlan; her sister-in-law Patricia Finnen; her daughter-in-law Catherine Felter; and her brother-in-law William Finlan. At Anna Mae's request, there will be no viewing hours. Interment will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. Arrangements by The Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 Third St., Troy.




Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wm. Leahy Funeral Home
336 Third Street
Troy, NY 12180
518-272-3541
August 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc
