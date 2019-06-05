Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ltd
105 Vliet Blvd
Cohoes, NY 12047
(518) 237-7666
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ltd
105 Vliet Blvd
Cohoes, NY 12047
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ltd
105 Vliet Blvd
Cohoes, NY 12047
Lysogorski, Anna Mae COHOES Anna Mae Lysogorski, 98 of Pasinella Way, died peacefully Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Eddy Village Green surrounded by her loving family. Born and educated in Cohoes, Anna was the daughter of the late Edward and Sophie Janusz Gorka. In 1955 she moved to Latham where she raised her family and resided for most of her life. She was a former communicant of St. Ambrose Church in Latham. In her earlier years, she had been employed at Healey's Restaurant and at Mohawk Brush Co. in Cohoes. She also had worked at National Automotive in Waterford. In her free time, she always loved to dance and host family picnics in the backyard by the pool in the summer. Anna was the wife of Frank Lysogorski who passed in 1995. She was the beloved mother of William Lysogorski (Janice) of Loudonville, Daniel Lysogorski (Nancy) of Niskayuna, Tom Lysogorski (Robin) of Latham and Patricia Reu (William) of Waterford; and the sister of the late Pauline Gorka Brassard. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m. at the Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 105 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes and at 11 a.m. in St. Michael's Church, Cohoes. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Friday from 9-10:30 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made in Anna's memory to St. Michael's Church, 20 Page Ave., Cohoes, NY, 12047. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com
Published in Albany Times Union on June 5, 2019
