1/1
Anna Maria "Anne" Signoracci
1920 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Signoracci, Anna Maria "Anne" COHOES Anna Maria "Anne" Persico Signoracci, 100, a much-loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed peacefully on November 17, 2020. She was born in Amsterdam, N.Y. on July 26, 1920, to Pasquale Persico and Carmella Falato Persico. She enjoyed crocheting, crafts, and spending time with her family. She was the widow of the late Ralph Signoracci Jr. Anne is survived by her sons, Anthony (Susan) Signoracci and Robert (Dawn) Signoracci; and her daughter-in-law Nicolle Signoracci (late Ralph III). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Tara (Eddie) Bullard, Jody Signoracci, Ralph Signoracci IV (Rikki), Keri Signoracci, Bo Goliber and Anthony (Maria) Signoracci; her former daughter-in-law Beverly Signoracci; and her fourth son Gary Oliver; 11 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and her son she was predeceased by her granddaughter Danielle Solomine; her brothers, Anthony, Peter, George, Daniel, and Frank; and her sister Olga Mead. The family would like to thank the staff at the Eddy Village Green, Cohoes, Building 12 for the care and comfort they provided. Funeral services will be held in the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia St., Cohoes on Friday at 6 p.m. with Reverend Nick TeBordo officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. prior to the service. Inurnment will be held at the convenience of the family. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed inside and outside of the funeral home. Friends who wish to remember Anne in a special way may contribute to the charity of their choice. For condolences, visit dufresnefuneralhomecom.



Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
NOV
20
Funeral service
06:00 PM
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
Funeral services provided by
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
518) 237-3231
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved