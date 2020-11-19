Signoracci, Anna Maria "Anne" COHOES Anna Maria "Anne" Persico Signoracci, 100, a much-loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed peacefully on November 17, 2020. She was born in Amsterdam, N.Y. on July 26, 1920, to Pasquale Persico and Carmella Falato Persico. She enjoyed crocheting, crafts, and spending time with her family. She was the widow of the late Ralph Signoracci Jr. Anne is survived by her sons, Anthony (Susan) Signoracci and Robert (Dawn) Signoracci; and her daughter-in-law Nicolle Signoracci (late Ralph III). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Tara (Eddie) Bullard, Jody Signoracci, Ralph Signoracci IV (Rikki), Keri Signoracci, Bo Goliber and Anthony (Maria) Signoracci; her former daughter-in-law Beverly Signoracci; and her fourth son Gary Oliver; 11 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and her son she was predeceased by her granddaughter Danielle Solomine; her brothers, Anthony, Peter, George, Daniel, and Frank; and her sister Olga Mead. The family would like to thank the staff at the Eddy Village Green, Cohoes, Building 12 for the care and comfort they provided. Funeral services will be held in the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia St., Cohoes on Friday at 6 p.m. with Reverend Nick TeBordo officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. prior to the service. Inurnment will be held at the convenience of the family. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed inside and outside of the funeral home. Friends who wish to remember Anne in a special way may contribute to the charity of their choice
