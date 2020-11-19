1/1
Anna Maria "Anne" Signoracci
1920 - 2020
Signoracci, Anna Maria "Anne" COHOES Anna Maria "Anne" Persico Signoracci, 100, a much-loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed peacefully on November 17, 2020. She was born in Amsterdam, N.Y. on July 26, 1920, to Pasquale Persico and Carmella Falato Persico. She enjoyed crocheting, crafts, and spending time with her family. She was the widow of the late Ralph Signoracci Jr. Anne is survived by her sons, Anthony (Susan) Signoracci and Robert (Dawn) Signoracci; and her daughter-in-law Nicolle Signoracci (late Ralph III). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Tara (Eddie) Bullard, Jody Signoracci, Ralph Signoracci IV (Rikki), Keri Signoracci, Bo Goliber and Anthony (Maria) Signoracci; her former daughter-in-law Beverly Signoracci; and her fourth son Gary Oliver; 11 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and her son she was predeceased by her granddaughter Danielle Solomine; her brothers, Anthony, Peter, George, Daniel, and Frank; and her sister Olga Mead. The family would like to thank the staff at the Eddy Village Green, Cohoes, Building 12 for the care and comfort they provided. Funeral services will be held in the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia St., Cohoes on Friday at 6 p.m. with Reverend Nick TeBordo officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. prior to the service. Inurnment will be held at the convenience of the family. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed inside and outside of the funeral home. Friends who wish to remember Anne in a special way may contribute to the charity of their choice. For condolences, visit dufresnefuneralhomecom.



Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
NOV
20
Funeral service
06:00 PM
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
Funeral services provided by
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
518) 237-3231
Memories & Condolences

10 entries
November 20, 2020
Bob and Family,
Sorry for your loss.
Jack & Janice Faith



Jack Faith
Friend
November 19, 2020
Bobbie & The Entire Signoracci Family, Sending condolences on your loss - May Mrs. Signoracci Rest In Peace - Godspeed
L.R.
November 19, 2020
Bob and Dawn And Family so sorry to hear about your Mom’s passing. She had a way to touch everyone heart. What a great lady she was. I will never forget how kind she was to me when I was growing up.
Mary Beth & Eric Daurio
Friend
November 19, 2020
To Tony, Bobby and Family-I was sorry to hear of your Mother’s passing. She was a wonderful person And a terrific cook! She will be forever loved and remembered by her many friends and family members. At this time, I am in South Carolina with my sister so I will not be able to pay my respects in person. Just know you are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Squeak Stanton
Squeak Stanton
Friend
November 19, 2020
Bob, Donna and I are so sorry for your loss
Bill Fitzgerald
Friend
November 19, 2020
BOBBY AND FAMILY- SORRY TO HEAR ABOUT YOUR MOM.GOD BLESS YOU HAD HER SO LONG.MAY SHE REST IN PEACE FOREVER. JOHN A.
JOHN ALBARELLI SR.
Classmate
November 19, 2020
Anthony, Bobby, and Family: Your Mom was a great Lady who was proud of her wonderful Family. We are very sorry for your loss.
Mike and Nancy McNulty & Family
Friend
November 19, 2020
Bobby and Family, thoughts and prayers are with you. Ray and Katherine Grestini, Zephyrhills Fl.
Raymond John Grestini
Friend
November 19, 2020
Bless Anne and her wonderful family at this time. House 12 came alive with Anne's stories, smiles and warmth. My mom Grace and I were lucky to call her our friend. Meals around the dining room table were always more fun with Anne. Take comfort in your memories as you mourn her loss and celebrate her life.
Cynthia (Lennon) Holmes
Cynthia Holmes
Friend
November 19, 2020
Very sorry for your loss. Being a mom is the most important job in the world and your mom was a super mom.
Bob & Ceil Mirch
