Cretz, Anna Marie VOORHEESVILLE Anna Marie Cretz, 68, died peacefully in her sleep on May 29, 2019, in Albany, after a courageous fight against cancer. Anna lived a fulfilling life as an amazing wife to Andy; a loving mother to Michael; a caring sister to her late brother Bob, and a friend to many more. During her spare time, she enjoyed knitting and reading, walking her dog Bilbo, and doing yoga and Zumba at the local YMCA. She loved spending time with her family and was devoted to caring for our nation's veterans as a nurse at the Albany V.A. hospital. Her warm and cheerful spirit will be missed by everyone who were lucky enough to know her. St. Matthew's Church in Voorheesville will hold funeral services on Saturday, June 1, at 11 a.m. Those wishing to honor her life may make a donation in her name directly to .
Published in Albany Times Union on May 31, 2019