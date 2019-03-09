Barclay, Anna May DELMAR Anna May Barclay, 91, died peacefully on March 7, 2019, at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center in Guilderland. Born in Glens Falls in 1927 to Joseph and Agnes (Castonguay) McGinnis, Anna May graduated from high school in Syracuse, and from Mount St. Vincent's College in the Bronx. She met Francis Barclay (1925-1986) while in high school; they married in 1949 in Syracuse. While raising her children in Delmar, Anna May earned two master's degrees from the College of Saint Rose in Albany in reading education and theology and worked at St. Thomas the Apostle School. Anna May is survived by children, John Barclay, Dan Barclay, Thomas Barclay (Natasha) and Patricia Barclay; grandchildren, Jessica, Cate, Anna May, Ashlyn, Samuel, Julia, Emily, Hannah, and Andre, Lera and Pasha; great-grandchildren, Jeffrey, Alyssa and Grant; siblings, Eileen Perrin (George, deceased) and James McGinnis (Jackie); and many nieces, nephews and close friends. Anna May was predeceased by her husband Francis; and her siblings, Joseph McGinnis (Veronica) and John McGinnis (Reoma). Anna May was known for her kindness, sense of fun, dedication to family and church, and deep, long-lived friendships. She was a great lover of books, education, philosophy and animals. For the family, friends and animals who have loved her dearly, Anna May embodied the attributes of the Prayer of St. Francis in creating light, joy and love around her; she truly was an instrument of God's peace. Many thanks to the staff of Our Lady of Mercy Life Center for taking such good care of Anna May. Calling hours are on Tuesday, March 12, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 13, at 9:30 a.m. in St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Delmar. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019