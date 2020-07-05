Sterantino, Anna May RALEIGH, N.C. Anna May Sterantino, 92 of Raleigh, N.C., passed away on July 1, 2020. She was born in Rensselaer, the daughter of the late James and Lillian VanBuren.Anna May married Anthony "Tony" Sterantino on May 10, 1952, and they celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary this year. Anna May lived a full life enjoying time with family and friends; taking care of her grandkids; making weekend/week-long trips to New York; going on tropical vacations with longtime friends and watching her soap operas and Hallmark Channel. Anna May was a dedicated mother and grandmother. She treasured her children and grandchildren embracing every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Grammy. She had a spunky personality and often made many people laugh with her dry sense of humor. Anna May was preceded in death by her parents, James and Lillian; her brothers, Albert and Edward; and sister Elizabeth. She is survived by her spouse, Tony; four daughters, Patricia Lippman of Knightdale, N.C., Sandra Sterantino of Raleigh, N.C., Diana Goss of Raleigh, N.C., and Teresa (Michael) Crutchfield of Raleigh, N.C.; grandchildren, Kristen and Toni Lippman, Kara (Seth), Logan (Jessica) and Jarod Goss, Anthony and Danielle Crutchfield; great-granddaughter Emerson Walters; and several nieces, nephews and "special friends." Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, memorial services will be planned for a future date. Anna May will be interred in the St. Raphael Catholic Church columbarium. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Anna May to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org
or American Heart Association
at www.heart.org
.