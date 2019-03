Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna N. Sano. View Sign

Sano, Anna N. ALBANY Anna Newton Sano, 97 of Albany, passed away peacefully on February 28, 2019, at Van Rensselaer Manor, with her loving family by her side. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Lillian Newton and graduated from the former Philip Schuyler High School. She worked as a directory clerk with the N.Y. Telephone Company retiring after 31 years of service. She was a member of the Columbiettes Council 173, lifetime member of the Directory Alumni, N.Y. Telephone Pioneers and a communicant of the Parish of Mater Christi. Anna was an avid reader and later in life enjoyed playing the organ. She enjoyed vacationing to Las Vegas, Hawaii, Florida, Puerto Rico, Maine and Cape Cod. Nothing meant more to her than her family and gathering for pasta on Thursday's. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Dominic; and her brother Thomas Newton. She is survived by her daughters, Janet Grant (Peter) and Kathleen Sano; her grandchildren, Christopher Grant (Matthew McCarty) and Jennifer Grant; nieces and nephews, Frank Andriano (Ann), Joseph Andriano (Susan), Robert Andriano (Deborah), Theresa Andriano (Denise Halton), Susan Newton Green and several grandnieces, grandnephews and a great-grandnephew. The family wishes to thank the dedicated staff at Van Rensselaer Manor, B2 for their compassion and excellent care. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with her family on Wednesday, March 6, from 4-7 p.m. at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc., 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. Anna's funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, March 7, at 10 a.m. in The Parish of Mater Christi, 40 Hopewell St., Albany. Interment will follow the Mass in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. Those who wish may send donations to Capital City Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 1999, Albany, NY, 12201-1999 or to the Epilepsy Foundation of Northeastern New York, 3 Washington Sq., Albany, NY, 12205. Online condolences may be offered at







