Quadrini, Anna ALBANY Anna Quadrini, 98, entered Eternal Life Friday, January 3, 2020, at home. Born in Colonie, she was the daughter of the late Biagio and Annunziata Ruzza Gabriel. Anna graduated from Roessleville High School. She worked at Montgomery Wards, and then for many years with her husband as the bookkeeper for their business, John Quadrini Construction. Anna enjoyed traveling, knitting, baking, playing cards, crocheting, and most of all cooking for her family on Sundays. She was the wife of the late John Quadrini who passed away in 2003; mother of David J. Quadrini Sr (Marilyn), Dennis J. Quadrini Sr. (Lynn), and Debra Q. Placito (Andrew); grandmother of Dr. Nancy Quimby (Dr. David Picchione), Brooke Amadon (Jeff), David J. Quadrini Jr. (Jenny), Charles A. Quadrini (Emily), and Dennis J. Quadrini Jr, and Drew Placito (Jamie) and Alexander Placito; great-grandmother of Katy, Jon, Carson, Delaney, Quinton, Lasley and Gianna; sister of the late Mary Lorini, Virginia Nash, Ronald Gabriel, Raymond Gabriel and Patrick Gabriel; many nieces and nephews survive Anna. The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to Anna's caregivers; Ann, Heather, Jessie, Brie, Denise, Toniann, and Francesca. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Anna's family Wednesday, January 8, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Parish of Mater Christi, Albany. Her funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. The Rite of Committal will be held in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery immediately following the funeral Mass. Those wishing to remember Anna in a special way may send a contribution to The Community Hospice, c/o St. Peter's Hospital Foundation, Inc, 310 S. Manning Blvd, Albany, NY 12208. To leave a message for the family please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 7, 2020