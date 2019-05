ROMER Anna In loving memory of our wonderful Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother on her 106th Birthday. You left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide, and though we cannot see you, you are always at our side. Our family chain is broken and nothing seems the same, but as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again. Happy Birthday! God Bless you Mom. We love and miss you. Your 118th Decendents and Family