Gagnon, Anna T. TROY With sadness and joy in our hearts, Anna has gone home to be with her Lord and Savior on December 30, 2019. Anna was born in Troy on February 29, 1924, and lived there for 95 years. She was the daughter of the late Leo and Catherine Masoni; and was predeceased by her husband Donald. They were married 51 years. She is survived by her four loving children, Donna Lindheimer (Fred), Denise Regan (Pat), Mark Gagnon (Patty), and Dennis Gagnon (Gail). Anna was blessed with 12 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren. Anna was a stay at home mom for a number of years. She was active in the Ladies Auxiliary of the Spiegletown Fire Company. Anna retired from Cornell Co-operative Extension. For years, Anna and Donald hosted a Bible Study in their home. They were also elders in the Spiegletown Home Fellowship. Anna volunteered at the Joseph House in Troy and co-hosted a Bible Study at the Hallmark Nursing Home. Anna's heart was bigger than life always helping her children and grandchildren whenever needed. Anna will be missed by all those whose lives she touched. The family would like to especially thank the C-3 Staff of the Van Rensselaer Manor for their compassionate care. Calling hours for Anna will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, at the Frank P. McDonald & Son Funeral Home, 870 Second Ave., Troy. For online condolences please visit mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 2, 2020