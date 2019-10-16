Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna T. Landor. View Sign Service Information Stanton-Farrell Funeral Home Inc 326 Columbia St Cohoes , NY 12047 (518)-237-3218 Calling hours 9:00 AM - 11:30 AM Stanton-Farrell Funeral Home Inc 326 Columbia St Cohoes , NY 12047 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 PM St. Mary of the Assumption Church Waterford , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Landor, Anna T. COHOES Anna T. Landor, 89 of Cohoes, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2019, after valiantly suffering from and fighting Dementia and Parkinson's. Anna was born on March 12, 1930, to her loving parents, Oliver and Anna (Lessard) Soulier. She attended St. Joseph's School, St. Joseph's Church and St. Joseph's Business Academy where she excelled in stenography. Growing up, she used to run all over Cohoes doing errands for her beloved aunts and uncles. She sang in St. Joseph's Children's Choir for many years then transitioned to the Adult choir. After she married, she attended St. Agnes Church in Cohoes and sang in that choir until it closed and ended back at St. Joseph's Choir until the church closed its doors too. Anna worked as a stenographer for N.Y.S. Standards & Purchase for a few years before she met and married Paul J. Landor of Boght Corners on June 15, 1952. She left her job to be a stay at home mom and raise her family. In addition to singing, where she could produce her own God given Alto to any hymn, Anna loved to knit and crochet and excelled at both, passing on that skill to her eldest daughter. Anna is survived by her husband of 67 years, Paul J. Landor Sr. She is also survived by her nine (yes) nine children, Mary Landor, Joseph (Kim) Landor, Judith (Thomas) Halloran, Paul (Cindy) Landor Jr., Kathleen (Michael) St. Gelais, Denise (Arlo) Thomas, Lisa Landor, Anne (Mark Sr.) DePaul, and Kimberly (Craig) Trombley; 18 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren with one more on the way; plus many nieces and nephews who loved her. Anna was predeceased by her parents, Oliver and Anna (Lessard) Soulier; her siblings, Cecile (Adrian) Deno, Mary (Fred) Bourassa, Leo (Alice) Soulier, Marcel (Solange) Soulier, George (Gwendolyn) Soulier, Rita (Francis) Charbonneau, Roseanna (Robert) McKinley and one sibling who died in infancy. Anna lived on God's green earth 89 years, spent 67 years with her beloved husband Paul and will be missed by everyone. She definitely earned every one of her grey hairs. A final thank you to Dr. Roberta Miller, Diane Blair, Consuelo Morales and the other visiting nurses who came and cared for Anna through her long bout with these wretched diseases. Calling hours will be on Friday, October 18, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the Stanton-Farrell Funeral Home, 326 Columbia St., Cohoes. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12 p.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Waterford. Interment will be in St. Michael's Cemetery, 399 Middletown Road, Waterford. If you would like to make a donation in Anna's name, you may donate to St. Mary's Restoration Fund.











