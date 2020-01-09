Sowalski, Anna T. ALBANY Anna T. Sowalski, born January 7, 1932, married January 7, 1951, left this life on January 7, 2020. Anna passed on her 88th birthday with her loving family by her side. Anna was the daughter of the late Cecilia and Raymond King; and the devoted wife to the late Augustus Sowalski. Anna began her working career as an elevator operator at 90 State Street. Throughout her life, she was a homemaker, focusing on her family. Later in life, she worked as a clerk for the Department of Education. She enjoyed bingo with friends, lunch with her life-long friend Joyce Ludwig at the Western Diner, watching Dr.Phil with her companion Roslyn, cuddling with her beloved cat, Buddy and visits with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed ice skating and jitter-bugging with her sister Dorothy. Anna is survived by her loving children, Bruce (Lorraine) Sowalski, Debbie (Lyman) Cross, Cathy (Ronald) White and Craig Sowalski; grandchildren, Paul (Sue) Cross, Nichole (Nick) Scarnato, Melodie (Edgard) Robelo, Danielle and Sierra Sowalski; great-grandchildren, Amanda Cross, Matthew and Brianna Scarnato, Jonas and Claudia Robelo; and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her siblings, Dorothy Schipano, Betty Zanella, Norma Lewandowski, Clinton, Robert, Evelyn and Mary King. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie, on Sunday, January 12, from 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 13, at 10 a.m. with interment immediately following in Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Mohawk-Hudson Humane Society, mohawkhumane.org/donate or The Food Pantries for the Capital District, thefoodpantries.org.
Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020