Tanchak, Anna MAPLEWOOD Anna Samaniuk Tanchak, 92, entered into eternal rest after a brief illness at Samaritan Hospital in Troy on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Anna was born in Schaghticoke on January 29, 1928, the daughter of the late Samuel and Anna Wabyk Samaniuk. She was predeceased by her husband, John P. Tanchak; and her son, Joseph Tanchak. Sister of the late Mary Ksenich, Olga Lesniak, Michael and John Samaniuk and Agnes Kosarovich. She loved her family and will be remembered as a wonderful and loving mom, a cherished baba/grandmother, great-grandmother and a dear friend to many. She was the image of Christian faith and loved by all. She gave unconditional love and made everyone feel special. Anna was the valedictorian of her graduating class at Mechanicville High School. She worked for several years at Montgomery Wards in Menands and then for the New York State Department of Transportation, retiring in 1988. Anna was a faithful communicant of St. Basil's Russian Orthodox Church in Maplewood, since 1947. She is survived by her children, Esther (Edward) Cheney, John (Michelle) Tanchak and Mary Mahoney. She was the loving Baba/grandmother to 10 grandchildren, Bruce (Sarah) Cheney, James Cheney, Daniel (Stacey) Cheney, Julie (Gregory) Stewart, Erica (Ralph) Pisano, John Douglas (Jennifer) Tanchak, Lori (Andrew) Lucarelli, Lisa Lane, Matthew (Casey) Mahoney and Kate (Capt. Andre) Green. She is also survived by 17 great-grandchildren, with her 17th great-grandson, Luke Michael Green, born days before his Great-Baba's 92nd birthday. Calling hours will be held at St. Basil's Russian Orthodox Church, 21 Archibald Street, Watervliet (Maplewood), N.Y. on Wednesday, February 5, from 9-11 a.m. with the funeral service immediately following at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Anna's memory may be made to St. Basil's Cemetery Fund, c/o St. Basil's Church, 6 Lansing Avenue, Watervliet, NY 12189. Condolence book at







