Tymocko, Anna ALBANY Anna Tymocko, 76, passed away September 2, 2020. Anna was predeceased by her parents, Mary and John Tymocko. She is survived by her siblings, Kasha Spallane, John Tymocko, Jr. and Helen (Michael) Fusco; also survived by countless loving nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the staff at Hudson Park for the support, care and kindness shown to Anna. All services will be private at the request of the family.