Service Information

DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc.
39 South Main Street
Mechanicville , NY 12118
(518)-664-4500

Calling hours
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc.
39 South Main Street
Mechanicville , NY 12118

Service
1:00 PM
DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc.
39 South Main Street
Mechanicville , NY 12118

Thompson, Anna V. MECHANICVILLE Anna V. Thompson, 88 of Hemstreet Park, died peacefully on February 8, 2020, at Wesley Health Care Center with her loving and faithful family at her side. Born in Saratoga Springs on July 9, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Rose Capone Mangona; and wife of the late Wesley Thompson. Anna was a skilled seamstress who worked for various local companies including Marshall Rays, CB Sports, Korells and most recently Racemark in Malta. Anna enjoyed watching the Hallmark movies on T.V., and lately enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles and other word search games. She also enjoyed her occasional scratch off ticket, which always seemed to have a lucky outcome. Anna played an important part in raising her grandchildren to be the strong, well mannered and respectful adults that they have become. Anna's three great-grandchildren were the light of her life. She enjoyed her visits with them, daily phone calls, and embraced the advantages of technology by using FaceTime during her two-year stay at Wesley to see them more frequently. Anna's family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to the staff at Wesley's Springs building, floor three, for the care, compassion and kindness they showed to her during her stay. In addition to her parents and husband Wesley, Anna was predeceased by her daughter-in-law Marilyn "Lynn" Thompson; as well as her siblings, Rose Crawford, Gertrude Rodeno, Carl and John Mangona, Theresa Rose, Frank and Santo Mangona and Virginia Vernoy. Survivors include her loving children: son James (Bette Ann) Thompson and daughter Deborah (Richard) Bruno, both of Mechanicville; cherished grandchildren, Michael Thompson (Andrea Swank), Stefanie (Gregory) Langtry, Kimberly Thompson (Kyle Pratt), and Nicole (Joseph) Calisi; beloved great-grandchildren, Cameron and Cooper Calisi and Adalynn Langtry; and her sister Diane Batton of Florida, as well as many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the DeVito- Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S. Main St., Mechanicville. A funeral home service will follow beginning at 1 p.m. with burial to follow in St. Peter's Cemetery, Saratoga Springs. At Anna's request, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142 or March of Dimes, Donation Processing Center, P.O. Box 18819, Atlanta, GA, 31126 in loving memory of Anna V. Thompson. To leave condolences and for directions visit







