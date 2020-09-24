Bundy, Anna W. ALBANY Anna W. Bundy passed peacefully on September 21, 2020 surrounded by family, friends, flowers and felines. Anna was a proud first generation American, born in Albany and raised on Partridge Street. The daughter of German immigrants, she and her family established roots in the community through her father's bakery, Walter's Quality Baked Goods, on Ontario Street. Her professional career included employment as a secretary for New York State Health Department, where she met her future husband, Walter. Her intuition guided her as she continued as an accomplished business woman into her eighties. Everyone was charmed by her positive influence, wittiness, and her kind heart. She was recognized by all for her beautiful smile and she mentored many with her knowledge of collectibles and antiques. Anna loved traveling - especially to Europe, Germany, Cape Cod, the Maine coast, and the Adirondacks. Her love of the arts as both a creator and appreciator was life-long. As a tole painter, her talent was nationally recognized with Christmas ornaments that are part of the permanent collection of the Smithsonian Museum. She will be remembered for her active social life, through frequent outings with her life-long friends, and making new acquaintances at antique shops, shows, and garage sales. One of Anna's greatest joys came from being outdoors, whether in her garden or various beautiful nature settings. She was predeceased by her husband, Walter; and brother, Walter Wiehler. She is survived by her sister Helen (Richard) Murray; daughters, Kristen Bundy, and Dawn (Mitch) Walsh; and son John Bundy. Five beloved grandchildren are part of Anna (Nana's) legacy: Dan Ruede, Kyle (Leah Crawford) Gicewicz, Emily Gicewicz, Dylan and Brianna Hendrick, as well as nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday at 3 p.m. in the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home Inc., 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. Friends and family are invited to come to share a special memory with our family on Saturday from 1-3 p.m. prior to the service. Friends may also attend and share via Zoom by pasting the following link in their web browser: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89272226590
. Anna's family would like to extend appreciation to the Community Hospice, and in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Anna's name to the charity of your choice
.