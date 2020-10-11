Cammarata, Annamarie CLIFTON PARK On Sunday, October 4, 2020, Annamarie Cammarata, loving mother, Nonna, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away at the age of 65. She was born to the late Nina and John Cammarata in Glen Cove, N.Y. She grew up in Syosset, N.Y. before moving to Hong Kong where she graduated high school at Hong Kong International School. She then returned to the States where she received a B.A. from Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pa. She lived in Monmouth County, New Jersey for 30 years where she raised her daughter. Annamarie worked in the Little Silver school district. After her daughter, Sara, graduated from college in 2009, Annamarie moved to upstate New York to be closer. From 2014 to present, Annamarie worked for the N.Y.S. D.O.H. She worked hard, made many friends, and of course, planned all of the holiday parties. Anyone who knew her knew that she had the best sense of humor and the most beautiful smile. Annamarie was a dedicated mother and grandmother. She cherished her daughter, Sara Francesca. They were best friends and had a bond like no other. Annamarie especially loved her role as Nonna. Her best times were spent with her two grandchildren, Maggie and Jack. They lit up her world, and she spent every moment that she could with them. They were often found decorating cookies, playing Guess Who, painting arts and crafts, and giggling together. Nonna was always sneaking in kisses too. Annamarie loved to cook and entertain friends and family. Her door was always open and her table was always long enough. In addition to her parents, Annamarie was predeceased by her brother, John Cammarata. She is survived by her daughter, Sara Leclaire and son-in-law, Christopher Leclaire; her grandchildren, Margaret Grace and John Christopher; her nephews, John and Joseph Cammarata; her niece, Gina Cammarata; her sister-in-law, Diane Cammarata; and her cousins, Lisa and Paul Sicari. A private celebration of life service was held for family and close friends on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com
