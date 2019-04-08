George, Annamarie SARATOGA SPRINGS Annamarie George, 88, of Saratoga Springs, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019, at her home with her loving family by her side. Born in Albany on June 15, 1930, Annamarie was the daughter of the late Michael J. McCarthy and Anna (Lewis) McCarthy. She was the devoted wife to the late Francis T. George. They were married 46 years until his passing in 1995. Annamarie was a lifelong resident of the Albany area. Her hobbies and interests included martial arts and camping. Annamarie is survived by her son, Edward George; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Besides her husband and parents, Annamarie was predeceased by her children, Linda Lovely, Sandra George, Michael George and Scott George. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. There will be no public calling hours. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. In memory of Annamarie George, the family requests that donations be made to the Community Hospice of Saratoga County, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 c/o Saratoga Wish Fund. To leave a special message for the family, please visit: NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 8, 2019