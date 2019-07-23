Gabriel, Anne B. WATERFORD Anne B. Gabriel, 86 of Fonda Road, died suddenly on Monday, July 22, 2019, at her residence. Born in Waterford she was the daughter of the late Orazio and Loretta Villa Catallo. She was a 1950 graduate of Waterford High School and received the Business Award form Pioneer Building and Loan. Anne was employed at the General Electric Co. in Waterford. She had also been employed as a secretary for the American Legion and was stationed at the Veteran's Office at the Watervliet Arsenal. She was a communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Waterford, was a member of the Altar Society and Shut-in Committee at the church. In her earlier years, she was a member of St. Mary's School Mother's Club. Anne was born to be a mother and always considered her children and family to be her greatest achievement. Her true joy and passion was her endless devotion to her family and Our Lord. Her children's interests, education, activities and happiness were very important to her. Her children were her pride and joy. Anne was not only a housewife and mother, but a confidant, great cook and friend to all. Her kindness and generosity to all endeared many people who came to know Anne during her lifetime. She had a willingness to feed everyone that stopped by her home, and sending them home with food too. Anne is survived by her devoted husband of 63 years, Dominick "Gabe" Gabriel; and her loving children, Dominick J. Gabriel (Bonny) of Waterford, Richard J. Gabriel (Maria) of Clifton Park, Michael J. Gabriel of Mechanicville, Joseph J. Gabriel (Lisa) of East Greenbush and Maria A. Stewart (Peter) of Clifton Park. She was the sister of David Catallo (Gloria) of Waterford, Walter Catallo (late: Faith) of Waterford, the late, Anthony, Americo, Guerino and Edward Catallo, Elizabeth LaFond and Lena Decker. She was the sister-in-law of Ruby Catallo of Waterford. She was the proud grandmother of Nicole, Erica, Rick (Rebecca), Matthew, Alexis, Joseph, Nicholas and Andrew Gabriel, Gabriel, Emily, Jacob and Amanda Stewart; and great-grandmother of Marissa and Julianne Gabriel. Many nieces and nephews also survive. Thank you, Mom, for all your love, blessings, and special gifts. We are honored and privileged to be your children. We love you dearly, and miss you. Yet, we rejoice that you are now at peace and with our dear Lord. Funeral services will be on Thursday at 9 a.m. from the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford and at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Church. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford, Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Restoration Fund, 119 Broad St., Waterford, NY, 12188 or , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on July 23, 2019