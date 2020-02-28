Zahodnick, Anne C. CLIFTON PARK Anne C. Zahodnick, 104, passed away peacefully on February 25, 2020, at the Eddy Village Green in Cohoes. She was born in New York, N.Y. on April 9, 1915, to Trofim and Catherine Romanchuck. Anne was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening and playing piano. She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, John W. Zahodnick; and her sister Tess Siedlecki. Anne is survived by her children, Joan Hoffman (Ronald) of Clifton Park and John Zahodnick (Liz) of Long Island; grandchildren, Tara (Joseph) of Thailand, and Mark, Kathleen (Kevin) of Long Island; and great-grandchildren, Joe, Jade and Jesse of Thailand. The family would like to thank the staff of ladies at House 24 at Eddy Village Green for their care and compassion. Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Anne to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Glenville, NY 12302. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 28, 2020