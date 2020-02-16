Jakucewicz, Anne "Betty" E. Wheeler ALBANY Anne "Betty" E. Wheeler Jakucewicz, 89, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Pine Haven Nursing Home in Philmont, N.Y. Betty was born in Troy on January 3, 1931. She was the daughter of the late Catherine and Clayton Wheeler. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, the late Henry Jakucewicz who passed away June 22, 2019. Betty grew up in Cohoes with her sister Doris Wheeler. She moved to Latham with her husband Henry J. Jakucewicz in 1975. Betty was a proud graduate of Cohoes High School and loved to brag about the class of 1949. She worked for the State of New York in Albany for the Department of Motor Vehicles until her retirement. She was a devout Catholic and communicant at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Latham. In her free time, she loved to travel with her husband. Betty especially loved her cats. She is survived her sister, Doris Wheeler; and by her two stepchildren, Henry M. Jakucewicz (Susan) of Sorrento, Fla. and Joan Tichy (Michael), Oxford, Conn. She also enjoyed her grandchildren, Joshua Jakucewicz, Eric Tichy, Bryan Tichy, and Alexandra Tichy; as well as seven great-grandchildren, Hayden, Alexander, Analiese, Isabella, Vanessa, Calvin and Everett. Funeral services will be held at St. Thomas Church, Oxford, Conn. on February 19, at 10 a.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. For on-line condolences please visit: http://www.SimpleChoicesCremation.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 16, 2020