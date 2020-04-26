Anne G. LaBelle (1918 - 2020)
LaBelle, Anne G. ALBANY Anne Glaser LaBelle, formerly of Albany, entered into eternal life on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Born in Albany on September 12, 1918, she was the daughter of William and Anna Dedrick Glaser. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 63 years, Earl LaBelle. Sister of the late Dolores Wilcox, William Glaser and Elizabeth Glaser; loving mother of Barbara (John) James of Naperville, Ill. and Sharon (Thomas) Fleming of The Villages, Fla.; cherished nana of Noelle Bender, Scott Campbell, Debra Harrington, Kelli Marti, Megan Spinelli, Michael Fleming and the late Shawn Campbell. Also survived by ten great-grandchildren. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be held privately. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.LGFuneralHome.com

Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020
