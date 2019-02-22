Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne Hannigan Fortune. View Sign

Fortune, Anne Hannigan MECHANICVILLE Anne Hannigan Fortune, 66 of Sheldon Drive, died peacefully Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Ellis Hospital with her loving and faithful husband at her side. Born in Suffern, N.Y. on March 10, 1952, she was the daughter of the late John and Estelle Clark Hannigan. Anne worked as a computer programmer and also as an accountant for Saratoga Hospital, Freihofer's Baking Co., Sweet Associates of Schenectady and lastly for Shaker Computer until retiring in 1997. She and husband Bob were members of The Edison Club, Rexford and former members of The Mohawk Golf Club, Schenectady. In recent years they wintered at their Plantation-Somerset home in Fort Myers, Fla. Anne had many interests: music, reading and movies to name a few but her passion for horses was what made her the happiest. From a very young age she was taking riding lessons and spending time at the stables. She was a fierce competitor and never gave up her desire to ride and show. She had a true gift with horses and loved the hours she spent with them. Her sister and daughter shared Anne's love for horses which built a special bond between the three of them. Her friendships made through this lifelong devotion were also very important to her. As a successful horsewoman she showed several championship horses throughout her career. She competed at a National and World Championship level within the Arabian and Morgan Associations. Anne then finished out her riding career in the hunter/jumper world collecting many awards on a more local circuit as she was an active member of the Capital District Hunter Jumper Council and the Tri-County Riding Association. Survivors include her husband of 31 years, Robert A. Fortune, whom she married on April 11, 1987; her daughter Amy Blake (Tom Millington) of Ballston Spa; great-granddaughter Lacey Hewitt; sister Maureen (Stephen) LaBelle and nephew Brian LaBelle of Saratoga Springs; sister-in-law Nancy Marcyan (Robert) of Palm Bay Fla.; sister-in-law Marie Fortune; nephew Michael Fortune (Dina); niece Elizabeth Hughes (Bob); and great-nieces Miranda and Maribella Gaetani; and her BFF Marikate Matthews. Also survived by her loving canine friend, her Black English Lab "Dooley" and her horse "Hoagie." She was predeceased by her brother-in-law Richard Fortune. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, February 24, from 3 - 5 p.m. in All Saints on the Hudson Church(St. Paul's), 121 N. Main St., Mechanicville. A Mass of Christian Burial in the church will be celebrated on Monday at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in St. Paul's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Saratoga Warhorse, P.O. Box 461, Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866 or The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd, Albany, NY, 12208 in loving memory of Anne H. Fortune. To leave condolences and for directions, visit







Fortune, Anne Hannigan MECHANICVILLE Anne Hannigan Fortune, 66 of Sheldon Drive, died peacefully Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Ellis Hospital with her loving and faithful husband at her side. Born in Suffern, N.Y. on March 10, 1952, she was the daughter of the late John and Estelle Clark Hannigan. Anne worked as a computer programmer and also as an accountant for Saratoga Hospital, Freihofer's Baking Co., Sweet Associates of Schenectady and lastly for Shaker Computer until retiring in 1997. She and husband Bob were members of The Edison Club, Rexford and former members of The Mohawk Golf Club, Schenectady. In recent years they wintered at their Plantation-Somerset home in Fort Myers, Fla. Anne had many interests: music, reading and movies to name a few but her passion for horses was what made her the happiest. From a very young age she was taking riding lessons and spending time at the stables. She was a fierce competitor and never gave up her desire to ride and show. She had a true gift with horses and loved the hours she spent with them. Her sister and daughter shared Anne's love for horses which built a special bond between the three of them. Her friendships made through this lifelong devotion were also very important to her. As a successful horsewoman she showed several championship horses throughout her career. She competed at a National and World Championship level within the Arabian and Morgan Associations. Anne then finished out her riding career in the hunter/jumper world collecting many awards on a more local circuit as she was an active member of the Capital District Hunter Jumper Council and the Tri-County Riding Association. Survivors include her husband of 31 years, Robert A. Fortune, whom she married on April 11, 1987; her daughter Amy Blake (Tom Millington) of Ballston Spa; great-granddaughter Lacey Hewitt; sister Maureen (Stephen) LaBelle and nephew Brian LaBelle of Saratoga Springs; sister-in-law Nancy Marcyan (Robert) of Palm Bay Fla.; sister-in-law Marie Fortune; nephew Michael Fortune (Dina); niece Elizabeth Hughes (Bob); and great-nieces Miranda and Maribella Gaetani; and her BFF Marikate Matthews. Also survived by her loving canine friend, her Black English Lab "Dooley" and her horse "Hoagie." She was predeceased by her brother-in-law Richard Fortune. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, February 24, from 3 - 5 p.m. in All Saints on the Hudson Church(St. Paul's), 121 N. Main St., Mechanicville. A Mass of Christian Burial in the church will be celebrated on Monday at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in St. Paul's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Saratoga Warhorse, P.O. Box 461, Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866 or The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd, Albany, NY, 12208 in loving memory of Anne H. Fortune. To leave condolences and for directions, visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com Funeral Home DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc.

39 South Main Street

Mechanicville , NY 12118

(518) 664-4500 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close