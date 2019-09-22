Hogan, Anne TAMPA, Fla. Anne Hogan of Tampa, Fla. and formerly of Albany, died on September 14, 2019. She was born on June 7, 1934, to James and Catherine (Benson) Hogan. She is survived by a brother, Michael Hogan and sister, Mary Francis Hogan Brown. She was predeceased by her brothers, James and Robert Hogan; and sisters, Kathleen Hogan Grogan and Eileen Hogan Terpening. Anne was a graduate of The Vincentian Institute, received a bachelor's degree from The College of Saint Rose and a Master of Science degree from Siena College. Anne held teaching and principal positions at several institutions, including Marylrose Academy in Albany. Memorial service for family only. Services under the care of Shannon Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 22, 2019