Corrigan, Anne J. ALBANY Anne (Crinnion) Corrigan, 97, passed into the loving arms of God on November 4, 2020, at St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Manhattan, Anne was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Kirkham) Crinnion. In addition to her parents, Anne was predeceased by her loving husband of 42 years, Martin J. Corrigan; and her siblings, Grace Pickles, John Crinnion, Muriel Nolan and William Crinnion. Anne is survived by her loving children, Martin Stephen Corrigan and his wife Doreen of Long Island and Deb Corrigan of Albany; three loved grandchildren, Patrick Corrigan, Kevin Corrigan and Jill Corrigan Oakes (Chris Oakes); two wonderful great-grandchildren, Sean and Julianne; several beloved nieces and nephews of the Crinnion, Pickles, Nolan and Schmidt families; and dear friends, Jean Roche RSM, "Miss Anne's" former caregiver Marlene Shaw and Nance Davison. Mom was employed for many years at Home Federal Savings Bank, as a manager in Rosedale, N.Y. She loved working and was known as a "sharp dresser." Diligent to her duties, Mom tried to apprehend a bank robber! Mom was a lover of dogs especially "Laddie." Watching the birds was a special treat for her. She loved to travel and one of her favorite destinations was Gloucester, Mass. Lobster was one of her favorite meals, especially when her niece Ginger used her special technique. Mom loved her family with every fiber of her being and wanted their every happiness. She rejoiced in it all. As a gatherer, Mom hosted many a Sunday dinner. A must was her roasted potatoes which cannot be replicated; and her roast pork and roast beef were delectable. Bringing a cake to the homes of family and friends was something she insisted upon. Benevolence, patience, kindness and gentleness were guided by Mom's deep Catholic faith. Her faith and resilience was clear during her last months of the pandemic; and her avid readership was redemptive for her. Mom received such compassionate care at St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and our family is indebted to the entire staff, nurses and leadership. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date in The Parish of Mater Christi Church. A private inurnment will be in Palm Bay, Fla. Those who wish may send memorial contributions in Anne Corrigan's name to St. Joseph's Indian School, P.O. Box 326, Chamberlain, SD, 57326 or to the charity of your choice
. God Bless Mom and each of you. For online condolences, please visit danielkeenanfuneralhome.com