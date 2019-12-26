|
|
Whitworth- Berrigan, Anne J. (Lynch) LANSINGBURGH Anne J. Whitworth-Berrigan (Lynch) beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital Hospice in Troy after a brief illness. Anne was a resident of Troy for most of her life. She was a former nurse at (then) Leonard Hospital in Troy. She is survived by her son, Gary M. Whitworth; her grandchildren, John, Brian and Sarah Whitworth; and her daughter-in-law, Linda Whitworth. She was predeceased by her husband of many years, Michael Berrigan; her former husband, John D. Whitworth Sr.of Watervliet; as well as her son, John D. Whitworth Jr. of Cohoes. Anne enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren as often as possible and loved watching "I Love Lucy" and other classic TV shows as well as being an avid doll collector. She had a love of makeup and jewelry which stayed with her even through her hospitalization. She shared her passions with her grandchildren. Anne beat two bouts of cancer as well as overcoming diabetes and outlived almost all her family. She was a strong lady with a strong constitution. She will be greatly missed by all. Final arrangements will be made by McLoughlin and Mason Funeral Home in Lansingburgh. There will be a memorial service for her at 2 p.m. with family and friends gathering at 1 p.m. at United Church of Cohoes on Saturday, December 28, officiated by Pastor Nick TeBordo. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to The or the Susan G. Komen Foundation in Anne's memory. Please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 26, 2019