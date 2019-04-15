Reznikoff, Anne Judith GUILDERLAND Anne Judith Reznikoff, 76, of Guilderland, died on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at the Albany Medical Center. Anne was born in N.Y.C. and was the daughter of the late Marvin and Ilse Reznikoff. She had been a Capital District resident most of her life. She received her bachelor's degree from Syracuse University later receiving her master's degree from the University of Connecticut. She was employed for many years by the New York State Health Department. Anne enjoyed attending theater performances and would enthusiastically travel for Summer theater. She enjoyed politics and was involved with the League of Women Voters. Anne was a longtime member of Temple Israel in Albany. Services at the Gates of Heaven Cemetery, Watt Street, Schenectady on Wednesday, April 17, at 11 a.m.
