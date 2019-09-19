LaMere, Anne ALBANY Anne LaMere, 80, passed away suddenly and peacefully on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Anne was the daughter of the late Arthur and Dorthy Thomspon. Anne was the devoted wife to the late Frederick L. LaMere. They were married 53 years. Anne served 15 years of her husband's 20 years in the Air Force. Anne worked at both Freihofer's and Marriott Food Services. Anne is survived by her sons, Stephen LaMere, and Arthur (Cindy) Coogan; her 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; her sisters, Jean (Oliver) Preville, Janet (the late Joseph) Cavallaro, Karen (Richard) Espey; and many other loving relatives and friends. Anne was predeceased by her four children, James Coogan, Michael Thompson, Joseph LaMere and Michelle LaMere; and her brother, Robert "Bob" Evans. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie, on Friday, September 20, from 5 to 7 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Friday in the funeral home. Inurnment will held privately at a later date.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 19, 2019