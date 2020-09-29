Aube, Anne M. LOUDONVILLE Anne M. Aube, 96, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Anne was the daughter of the late John and Mary Reardon. Anne was very devoted to her family and loved her family time. She especially looked forward to Sunday dinners with her son and daughter-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Anne was her family's biggest champion and was adored by them all. Anne is survived by her son, James (Sue) Aube; her grandchildren, Tami (Dan) Hanley, Dawn (Roger) Renko, Michelle (Michael) Meyers and Glenn Aube; and her great-grandchildren, Liam, Kiernan, Taryn and Ashlyn Hanley, Nicholas and Elizabeth Renko, Bailey and Faith Malo. Anne was predeceased by her children, John and Alfred "Freddy"; and her grandson, Todd. Services will be held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Anne's memory to St. Michael the Archangel Church, 175 Williams Rd., Troy, NY, 12180. To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com