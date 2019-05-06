Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne M. (Palmieri) Bielkiewicz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bielkiewicz, Anne M. (Palmieri) CLIFTON PARK Anne M. (Palmieri) Bielkiewicz, 68, of Clifton Park and Naples, Fla., passed away at home on April 26, 2019, after a brief illness. Anne is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Michael Bielkiewicz and her beloved dog, Jersey Boy. She is also survived by her sister, Susan (Robert) Rosbozom; nieces and nephews, Christina (Glenn) Dees of Wynantskill, Scott (Carol) Rosbozom of Pittstown, N.Y., Matthew (Laura) Rosbozom of East Greenbush, and Michelle (Jeffrey) Altieri of Hamburg, N.J.; and 14 great-nieces and great-nephews. Anne was born March 17, 1951, to the late Edward Palmieri and Irene Powers Palmieri. She graduated from Keveny Memorial Academy and The College of Saint Rose. She taught Social Studies at Cohoes High School for 32 years, regularly sharing stories about her students, many of whom affectionately referred to her as 'Mrs. B'. After retirement Anne and Mike became 'snowbirds', spending six months of each year in Naples and six months in Clifton Park. She enjoyed volunteering some of her free time at animal shelters, hosting barbecues for her family, and spending time with her many friends. At the request of the family, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anne's name to Hudson Crossing Park, in Schuylerville, N.Y.



