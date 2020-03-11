|
Watervliet, NY
12189-2225
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
View Map
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
2013 Broadway
Watervliet,
NY
12189-2225
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
9:00 AM
View Map
St. Thomas the Apostle Church
Claydon, Anne M. OVIEDO, Fla. Anne Marie Kruegler Claydon, 87, formerly of Glenmont, entered into eternal life on March 7, 2020, at her home, with her loving family by her side. Born on January 6, 1933, in Troy, she was a daughter of the late Augustus and Mary Clossey Kruegler. A 1951 graduate of Catholic Central High School in Troy, Anne married Charles "Chuck" Claydon on September 13, 1952, and together they raised three children. When her children were old enough for school, Anne returned to the workforce, serving as a school secretary in the Wappingers, North Colonie and Bethlehem, School Districts. Upon her retirement, Anne enjoyed long trips around the United States with her husband, visiting dear family and friends, and being a doting "Mimi" to her grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Anne is survived by her children, Carol (John) DiNuzzo of Trumbull, Conn., Brett (Kathy) Claydon of West Barnstable, Mass., and Steven (Debbie) Claydon of Geneva, Fla. She also will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Rob (Clare) DiNuzzo, Alison DiNuzzo, and Lauren and Ian Claydon; as well as her great-grandchildren, Jack, Alex and Fiona. Anne was predeceased by her brother, John Kruegler; and sister, Margaret Kruegler Shanley, whose husband James Shanley, Sr. of Delmar survives. Relatives and friends may call at the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet on Sunday, March 15, from 4-6 p.m. The funeral Mass will be Monday, March 16, at 9 a.m. in St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 35 Adams Place, Delmar. Interment will follow in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Donations may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis TN, 38148-0142 (stjude.org) or the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 (woundedwarriorproject.org) in Anne's memory. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 11, 2020
