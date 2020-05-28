Dwyer, Anne M. CLIFTON PARK Anne M. Dwyer, age 78 of Clifton Park, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020. Born on December 28, 1941, in Rochester, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Eunice Dwyer. She was predeceased by her sisters, Barbara Dwyer, and Marjorie (James) Corke; brother William Dwyer; and her aunt Joanette Norman. Anne worked as an elementary school teacher at the Hoosic Valley Central Schools for 32 years. She is survived by her longtime partner and best friend, Orra Brownell; and her niece Beth Ann Corke. A private graveside service will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery in Waterford. Donations may be made in Anne's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 or www.stjude.org. To express condolences, please visit catricalafuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 28, 2020.